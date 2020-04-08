Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021

Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus

Armenia PM: We need to keep under-performance of programs to minimum

Minister: Armenia making efforts to connect to PayPal and other payment systems

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message

Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity

Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson

Online shopping in Armenia almost triples

PM: About 293,000 Armenia citizens are given loan break

Date of first court hearing in Armenia television company owner’s case is announced

Newsgeorgia: Georgia has 208 coronavirus cases

Attorney: Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan must be released immediately

Armenia PM sacks adviser

Yerevan Municipality: 65 of 125 monitored persons sent to infectious disease hospital tested positive for coronavirus

Euractiv: Eurogroup do not progress on economic response to pandemic

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s lawyer: If PM Pashinyan again takes back his words, lawsuit may be withdrawn

Ex-president’s attorney: Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards judicial system yield results

Jack Dorsey donates $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus - Twitter

Russia confirms over 8,600 COVID-19 cases

Armenia MOD: COVID-19 mobile lab brought from Russia to take first samples today (PHOTOS)

CNN: Record number of COVID-19 patients die per day in US

Armenia PM: Man, 93, who died of coronavirus was suffering from cancer

US Senators to discuss oil market with Saudi authorities Saturday

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 881 in Armenia, another patient dies

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Woman infected with coronavirus in stable condition

Russia to extradite Armenia former MP

Truck has accident in Armenia, driver, 25, dies on the spot

World oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee members of Armenia parliament are surprised

Newspaper: Armenia authorities do not only oversee political opponents

Newspaper: New details emerge from processes on Armenia Civil Aviation Committee

Newspaper: Armenia authorities seeking ways out of "deadlock" on Constitutional Court

Armenia citizens returning from Russia undergo fever check, external examination

Nat Geo: Coronavirus pandemic reduces Earth vibration

Levon Ter-Petrosyan publishes article devoted to coronavirus and situation in Armenia

Georgian journalist offends Armenians

RIA Novosti: Abkhazia reports first COVID-19 case

Armenian minister on North-South Road Corridor, says contract with Spanish company rescinded

State Revenue Committee: Armenia registered 87,000 new jobs based on December 2019 statistics

Explosion takes place in premises of military factory in Turkey

Yerevan school employee rolls down stairs and dies, report being prepared

Armenia PM signs decision to set up grants commission in IT sector

Armenia PM posts video showing Gyumri's folk instruments orchestra performing from balcony

Artsakh State Minister presents government's upcoming support measures

Artsakh Minister of State on rise and fall of prices of products

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission distributes parliamentary mandates

Second round of Artsakh presidential elections set for April 14

Armenia MFA: 400 citizens transported from Russia, 200 accommodated in hotels, 20 stayed at airport

Armenia Police to conduct official investigation of incident in Sisian

Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan

Armenia Armavir Province governor: 80 citizens with coronavirus, over 300 self-isolated

10 citizens with coronavirus at Gyumri infection hospital, 3 recovered

Young Turk protecting himself from COVID-19 with polyethylene bag over his head

Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups

Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to implementation of agricultural loan programs

Young Armenians create sanitizing device in 48 hours

Armenia President wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery

Artsakh confirms 1st COVID-19 case, updates on Armenia's fight against coronavirus, 07.04.20 digest

Abkhazia closing border with Russia due to COVID-19

Armenia Parliament committee for probe into Four-Day Artsakh War to respond to Serzh Sargsyan's questions tomorrow

Another citizen tested for coronavirus in Artsakh today, result was negative

The Washington Times: WHO calls not to lift COVID-19 restrictions too early

Relatives of citizen infected with coronavirus in Artsakh are from Armenia, also infected

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day

Armenia PM considers scope of assistance for target investment programs

Reuters: US health officials say death toll may fall short of projections

Armenian army's military formations conduct professional exercises

SCPEC: Business entities in Armenia hid 700 thousand medical masks

Putin: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19

Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again

Ministry: Armenia intends to increase wine exports to Canada

Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage

Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19

The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital

Fellow soldier is charged in connection with Karabakh army serviceman’s death

Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again

Virtual fiscal transactions to be introduced in Armenia

China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January

One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia

Bust of Ataturk damaged at Turkish school

Armenia PM: I have assigned officials to deal with bread price rise in Vanadzor

Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined

Armenian official: Ministry providing support to merited cultural figures of elder generation

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to cut US oil production

Sky News, BBC: Armenian brothers in London make innovative face visors

Armenian MPs want to ban advertisements of consumer loans

Armenia Commandant's new decision for citizens involved in sports and bikers

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan ready to attend parliament special committee hearing on April 16

Armenian official: Citizens are more interested in culture during crisis

First coronavirus case reported in Karabakh

IRNA: 62,589 people test positive for COVID-19 in Iran

Company board chairman accused of bribing Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chief is released on bail

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months

MFA: Foreigners are not allowed to enter Armenia through border crossings

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Cultural workers in Armenia will continue to receive their salaries

Official: Armenia still has issues over distance education

Economic entities in Armenia fined AMD 42 million in 2019-2020

Aurora's #AraratChallenge movement donates $120,000 to Health Ministry of Armenia