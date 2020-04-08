News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Attorney: Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan must be released immediately
Attorney: Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan must be released immediately
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Given a number of circumstances, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan must be released from custody immediately. Kocharyan's lawyer Aram Vardevanyan stated this at Wednesday’s press conference.

The lawyer said that he had applied to the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and to the Human Rights Defender. "I received a response from the Ombudsman, according to which the issue presented—the absence of the judge—is a violation of human rights," said the lawyer. "In other words, the Human Rights Defender agrees that the situation is problematic in terms of human rights protection." He added that the court is operative when it comes to arrest, but it does not hurry when it comes to reviewing the precautionary measure.

The lawyer stressed that the European side—represented by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture,  and Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights—has called for alternative measures to be taken against those persons who are in the risk group for the novel coronavirus. "Mijatovic clearly stated that the [respective] review should be carried out without discrimination," he added. "These criteria directly apply to Robert Kocharyan. If the [Armenian] authorities are guided by double standards, it will be a gross violation of the law.”

Vardevanyan added that the attempts to contact the judge's office had failed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s lawyer: If PM Pashinyan again takes back his words, lawsuit may be withdrawn
But the decision is up to Robert Kocharyan…
 Ex-president’s attorney: Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards judicial system yield results
“It’s pathological violations of the law…
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again
The Human Rights Defender emphasized that the trial over...
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan
He has taken him to court demanding…
 Professor of security strategic research petitions to Armenia leadership
Lieutenant General, Doctor of Political Science, Hayk Kotanjyan…
 Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison
After receiving inpatient treatment at a Yerevan hospital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos