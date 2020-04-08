News
Wednesday
April 08
News
Wednesday
April 08
Jack Dorsey donates $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus - Twitter
Jack Dorsey donates $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus - Twitter
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated nearly $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus. 

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI,” he tweeted.

According to him,  the donations will be operated transparently, and all flows can be tracked in the doc file.

The fund has already allocated 100 thousand dollars to America's Food Fund charity for meals to people impacted by coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
