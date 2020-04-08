News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenian Tourism Federation president: Tourism most powerful weapon against COVID-19
Armenian Tourism Federation president: Tourism most powerful weapon against COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

There is still tourism, and there will always be tourism, even amid the coronavirus. This is what President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said during the Minsk-Yerevan-Kishinev-Moscow-Tbilisi video conference held today.

Apresyan said Armenia hopes to receive tourists in the fall and assured that the government has an anti-crisis plan.

“More people will start traveling again, and this will contribute to the country’s economic growth,” the analyst stated and recalled that global tourism declined by 4% after the outbreak of the H1N1 virus.

“Tourism is the most powerful weapon to fight against the coronavirus and other crises. We all need to fight together. Armenia’s travel agencies need to combine efforts. Businesses and governments of various countries need to collaborate. For instance, Armenia has already launched a program to eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus,” Apresyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
The President emphasized that, in spite of the...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos