Armenian Tourism Federation president: Tourism most powerful weapon against COVID-19

There is still tourism, and there will always be tourism, even amid the coronavirus. This is what President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said during the Minsk-Yerevan-Kishinev-Moscow-Tbilisi video conference held today.

Apresyan said Armenia hopes to receive tourists in the fall and assured that the government has an anti-crisis plan.

“More people will start traveling again, and this will contribute to the country’s economic growth,” the analyst stated and recalled that global tourism declined by 4% after the outbreak of the H1N1 virus.

“Tourism is the most powerful weapon to fight against the coronavirus and other crises. We all need to fight together. Armenia’s travel agencies need to combine efforts. Businesses and governments of various countries need to collaborate. For instance, Armenia has already launched a program to eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus,” Apresyan said.