News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Member of Vernatun public-political club, director of Akunq Center for Political Analyses Ruben Hakobyan has posted on his Facebook page, stating that first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan is giving his ‘foster child’ Nikol Pashinyan another lesson, asking the latter why he isn’t publicly executing the political opposition, just like Levon Ter-Petrosyan executed the oppositional mayor of an Armenian city during his term as president, or why the second President of Armenia hasn’t been infected with coronavirus yet.

Ruben Hakobyan adds that the very clever ‘foster child’ is showing that he is full of poison and hatred, that his agenda hasn’t been consumed yet and that he is in an unwavering ‘competition’ with the coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021
According to him, this depends on several factors...
 Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus
On Tuesday, 24 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Krasnodar region…
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message
Let us help each other, be responsible and...
 Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity
The respective plants continue to operate within the existing orders…
 Online shopping in Armenia almost triples
As per the minister of high technological industry…
 PM: About 293,000 Armenia citizens are given loan break
As well as 5,300 legal entities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos