Armenia PM: We need to keep under-performance of programs to minimum

YEREVAN. – The process of the loan programs in tourism and waste management in Armenia was discussed during Wednesday’s consultation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Summing up the consultation, the Prime Minister noted that so far, there has been a chronic practice of under-performance of capital expenditures in Armenia. "That is impermissible especially this year," he added. "We need to accurately predict the cost segment so that the funds that will not be able to be spent will be used for the implementation of other programs."
The Pashinyan also highlighted the implementation of programs, especially in terms of solving social problems. "We need to keep the under-performance of programs to a minimum," he said. "There is not only an economic, but also an important social component here."