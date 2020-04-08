News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Reuters: Eurozone economy may shrink 10% in 2020 due to COVID-19
Reuters: Eurozone economy may shrink 10% in 2020 due to COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Commission (EC) has warned the Eurogroup finance ministers that the eurozone economy this year could shrink 10% amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported referring to sources.

According to estimates by the European Central Bank (ECB), sources say that overcoming the economic crisis caused by the pandemic may require measures worth up to € 1.5 trillion.

As reported earlier, “after 16h of discussions we came close to a deal but we are not there yet,” said Eurogroup President Mario Centeno on his Twitter account.

The conference will resume on Thursday. Before starting the video conference on Tuesday, Centeno shared a video message and promised that the Eurogroup would host the largest aid program in its history with a total volume of € 540 billion to restore the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. This program should combine the measures and schemes proposed earlier by various EU institutions to assist various sectors of the community’s economy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
The President emphasized that, in spite of the...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos