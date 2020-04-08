News
Minister: Armenia making efforts to connect to PayPal and other payment systems
Minister: Armenia making efforts to connect to PayPal and other payment systems
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


The Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia continues to make efforts to connect Armenia to PayPal and other payment systems. This is what Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan told reporters at the press center of the Government of Armenia.

According to him, the ministry is using the potential of Diaspora Armenians and particularly that of Armenians working for PayPal. He added that Armenia has set up a task force comprising representatives of various sectors. “The Department for Foreign Relations at the Ministry of High Technological Industry is actively leading talks along with representatives of the Central Bank and other ministries. For us, this is an extremely important issue. We’ll definitely issue a statement as soon as we make progress,” the minister said.
