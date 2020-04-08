News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message
Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has delivered a video message stating the following:

“The government is fully mobilized and is doing the possible and impossible to ensure everyone’s safety and health. However, only if we all stand united as one and be in solidarity will we be able to overcome all this.

Let us help each other, be responsible and disciplined, stay home and follow the rules of hygiene. If you have symptoms of a disease, including a fever, cough or if you have trouble breathing, see a doctor immediately. I am certain that together we will overcome all trials and tribulations,” the message reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021
According to him, this depends on several factors...
 Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus
On Tuesday, 24 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Krasnodar region…
 Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity
The respective plants continue to operate within the existing orders…
 Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Ruben Hakobyan adds that the very clever...
 Online shopping in Armenia almost triples
As per the minister of high technological industry…
 PM: About 293,000 Armenia citizens are given loan break
As well as 5,300 legal entities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos