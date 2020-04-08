Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has delivered a video message stating the following:
“The government is fully mobilized and is doing the possible and impossible to ensure everyone’s safety and health. However, only if we all stand united as one and be in solidarity will we be able to overcome all this.
Let us help each other, be responsible and disciplined, stay home and follow the rules of hygiene. If you have symptoms of a disease, including a fever, cough or if you have trouble breathing, see a doctor immediately. I am certain that together we will overcome all trials and tribulations,” the message reads.