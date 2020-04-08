News
Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry organizing online programming courses
Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry organizing online programming courses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Several programs of the Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia will undergo transformations. This is what Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan told reporters at the press center of the Government of Armenia.

According to him, last year, the ministry announced the organizing of courses devoted to the basics of programming and professional programming courses to be held with government support in Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces, but currently, since there is no opportunity to organize those courses for reasons known to us all, the ministry has decided to transform the programs and provide those courses online. Arshakyan added that the ministry is planning to announce a competition for organizing the online courses devoted to the basics of programming.

The minister called on the companies holding professional online courses to participate in the competition. “I would like to call on citizens to take advantage of their free time and gain new knowledge about programming languages,” the minister said.
Հայերեն and Русский
