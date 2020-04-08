News
Day of first court hearing in case of Armenia PM’s daughter vs. NGO director is announced
Day of first court hearing in case of Armenia PM’s daughter vs. NGO director is announced
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has scheduled the first court hearing in the case of Shushan Pashinyan vs. Narek Samsonyan for April 23. We are informed about this from the judicial information system of Armenia.

As reported earlier, Shushan Pashinyan, the daughter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demands that Narek Samsonyan, President of the "Civil Consciousness" NGO, refute the information considered slander, and compensate for the damage caused to her honor and dignity, valuing it at AMD 2 million.

Samsonyan had written on Facebook that PM Pashinyan was buying black caviar for $3,000 each month from a Yerevan restaurant for her daughter.
Հայերեն
