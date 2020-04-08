News
Emergency ministry: 178 passengers who arrived in Armenia from Russia Tuesday were taken to isolation areas
Emergency ministry: 178 passengers who arrived in Armenia from Russia Tuesday were taken to isolation areas
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The 178 Armenian citizens who arrived in Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan from Russia on Tuesday the evening were transferred to isolation places on the buses of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the latter’s press service informed.

"From March 23 to April 7, a total of 5 trips were carried out with 5 MES vehicles (3 buses, 1 minibus, and 1 truck for luggage)," the statement also reads. "[A total of] 595 passengers have been transferred from the airport to the isolation places, or from the isolation places to their places of residence. All safety rules are observed. The service is ongoing."
