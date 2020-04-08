Covid-19 Armenia app created by Armenian software-engineers

The Covid-19 Armenia mobile application, which is used for online testing, was created by Armenian software-engineers, adviser to deputy prime minister Bagrat Badalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, this application has already been downloaded 40 thousand times, and 240 thousand tests have been conducted.

“Nearly 1,500 people have been in the red zone, 31 of which - during an interview - have been separated. Twelve of them were tested, and four had positive results. We expect the results of the remaining ones,” he noted.

Badalyan noted that the app also provides daily information about the current situation, decisions of the commandant, and some recommendations on how to act in each individual case.

“We do not force people to download the application who have already self-isolated,” the adviser to the commandant noted.