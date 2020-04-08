Adviser to Armenia Commandant on system for locating people during state of emergency

How will the system establish the location of the self-isolated person, if the person leaves the mobile phone at home? This is what journalists asked Bagrat Badalyan, Adviser to the Commandant and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan.
In response, Badalyan said the following: “There are two oversight systems. The second control method is implemented through an SMS that compels the person to take a photo of himself or herself in order to see if he or she is the self-isolated person,” he said.
Asked how many people have been isolated through digital oversight which became possible through a legislative amendment, Badalyan said the following: “The system started operating yesterday. Nobody has been self-isolated yet. We expect to have a list of self-isolated people today. The personal data will be eliminated through the destruction of servers within a two-week period after the end of the state of emergency.”