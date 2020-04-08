News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Adviser to Armenia Commandant on system for locating people during state of emergency
Adviser to Armenia Commandant on system for locating people during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


How will the system establish the location of the self-isolated person, if the person leaves the mobile phone at home? This is what journalists asked Bagrat Badalyan, Adviser to the Commandant and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan.

In response, Badalyan said the following: “There are two oversight systems. The second control method is implemented through an SMS that compels the person to take a photo of himself or herself in order to see if he or she is the self-isolated person,” he said.

Asked how many people have been isolated through digital oversight which became possible through a legislative amendment, Badalyan said the following: “The system started operating yesterday. Nobody has been self-isolated yet. We expect to have a list of self-isolated people today. The personal data will be eliminated through the destruction of servers within a two-week period after the end of the state of emergency.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
The President emphasized that, in spite of the...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos