Business consultant on Armenia 1st President's article
Business consultant on Armenia 1st President's article
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Levon Ter-Petrosyan is the last person who can tell people how to bring Armenia out of the current crisis. This is what business consultant Aren Apikyan told reporters today, touching upon the article that first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan published yesterday.

“If we overlook the fact that this article was written by Levon Ter-Petrosyan, a person who wasn’t able to bring Armenia out of a crisis during his administration, then we can agree with a lot of what is said in the article and certain logical steps. This is the case when it’s better for him to keep silent,” Apikyan said.

Asked if he believes this article was published by chance in this stage, Apikyan said the following: “I don’t consider it by chance. I believe he simply wanted to express his support in some way. We’ll see how the government and people view this support. However, I didn’t see any positive feedback on social networks.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
