9 COVID-19 deaths in Armenia, updates on Artsakh elections, 08.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 08.04.2020:

· The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 881 in Armenia, and another death has been recorded.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 28 new cases have been recorded in a day.

114 coronavirus patients have recovered, whereas nine others have died in Armenia from the disease.

As Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan noted, the 93-year-old person who died of coronavirus Wednesday morning was suffering from cancer.

By the way, the first Artsakh COVID-19 patient, 60, has already been transported to Yerevan as she is in the risk zone. “The citizen doesn’t have any complaints or symptoms,” Artsakh health minister Arayik Baghiryan noted.

· The US, through the International Atomic Energy Agency, has recently provided a total of $6 million to support the agency’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak around the world - including in Armenia. U.S. funds will provide COVID-19 testing kits, and Armenia is receiving 2,000 tests.

· Hagop Baltayan, one of the active members of the Armenian community of Istanbul, has died of COVID-19.

According to Sariyer, the news about Hagop Baltayan’s death was reported by the Sariyer district council of Istanbul, which Hagop was a member of. Hagop Baltayan also had other diseases.

· The Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh has summed up the results of the subsequent presidential and parliamentary elections held on March 31. According to the Commission, there were no violations of the Electoral Code before and during the elections that could have had an impact on the results of the elections.

Based on the results the participants of the session decided to hold the second round of the presidential elections on April 14 and declared that day a non-working day.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also distributed the parliamentary mandates.

· Russian Office of the Prosecutor General has granted the request of its counterparts in Armenia to extradite wanted ex-Armenian MP Levon Sargsyan, RIA Novosti reported.

In November 2019, the Armenia police announced the detention of Sargsyan in Russia. He has been wanted by the Armenian law enforcement agencies on suspicion of robbery, and participation in criminal cooperation by an organized group to steal large amounts of property.