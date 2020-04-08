Armenian army's general staff chief on National Hero of Armenia Yura Poghosyan

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan has congratulated the relatives of National Hero of Armenia Yura Poghosyan and all Armenians on Yura Poghosyan’s birthday.
As reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Artak Davtyan wrote the following in his congratulatory message: “They say the best lead a war, and this is the case of Yura Poghosyan. He was a wonderful soldier, a strong commander, a reliable and self-dedicated friend, an exemplary son and father.
Yura Poghosyan was a smart and gifted person and could show himself in any field, but he dedicated his life to the liberation of the homeland and used his knowledge and skills. He had three little children, but he fought courageously because he knew he was responsible for the peace and security of his and others’ children.
The National Hero of Armenia participated in almost all the battles of the self-defense forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and made weapons with his hands. Unfortunately, he died during the battles and never enjoyed the peace he had dreamed of, but he did witness the liberation of Shushi, which was already the start of the big victory.
Glory to you, hero! You went down in Armenian history and will live on in our memories.”