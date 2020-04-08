News
Armenian army's general staff chief holds discussion with Inter-Agency Task Force
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan and Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan today held a discussion with the Inter-Agency Task Force established to develop a national standard that was entitled “Oil products: Natural losses that emerge during transfer (cargo transportation), acceptance, discharge (lifting and handling of cargo) and maintenance: Amount of losses”, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.

The current sector-specific issues and the compliance of standards with the current situation were explored, the options for solutions to problems were considered, and proposals were made to fix the potential shortcomings.
