Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired another consultation devoted to the solutions to the socio-economic issues caused by the coronavirus.

First, the Prime Minister was reported on the implementation of economic measures adopted by the government to neutralize the consequences of the coronavirus.

In particular, it was stated that economic operators are sending applications for loans and a lot of them have been approved, 194 applications for agricultural loans have been approved, and 27 programs of small and medium-sized enterprises have been approved. It was reported that the applications are being considered and that the number of beneficiaries and amounts of assistance will increase on a daily basis.

The Prime Minister assigned the officials to continue to monitor the programs and report on the course of implementation on a daily basis.

Afterwards, the officials shared new ideas and recommendations for solutions to socio-economic issues in order to expand the circle of beneficiaries benefiting from the support.