Armenia health minister on Armenian doctors fighting against spread of COVID-19

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“There are nearly 3,000 doctors who are currently engaged in the actions being carried out to fight against the spread of the coronavirus and the treatment of patients with coronavirus, including 300 doctors treating citizens at isolation sites, 1,700 doctors at medical centers and 1,000 doctors engaged in the implementation of anti-epidemic measures.

They have been living a different life for over a month in order to make sure the virus doesn’t spread to a large number of people. They don’t sleep, don’t eat right and don’t see their families and relatives.

However, they will be powerless, if we don’t put in our efforts in this.

We all need to understand that each of us is responsible for prevention of the spread of this disease.”