Armenia citizens stranded at airport in Moscow, asking Armenian government for help

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Edik Nalbandyan, one of the citizens of Armenia waiting for a flight to Armenia at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, said he and the other citizens have been told that the Armenian government doesn’t want them to go to Armenia since there is a problem with places and that the Prime Minister has ordered not to allow any flight until the problem is solved.
Nalbandyan said he was surprised that there is no place in Armenia and added that there are people who have problems with stay, tickets and other similar issues. “None of us have a place to stay. There are people who have been spending three to four days at the airport. The Embassy of Armenia announces flights, but others come and buy tickets through agreements,” he said.
According to the citizens, they had purchased tickets, but when the flights were canceled, their money wasn’t returned, and now they have to buy new tickets, which are very expensive.
Currently, they’re waiting to see if there will be a new flight. They are addressing the Prime Minister of Armenia and the deputies of the National Assembly to deal with this matter and help them return to Armenia.