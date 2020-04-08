News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Embassy of Armenia in Russia issues announcement
Embassy of Armenia in Russia issues announcement
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued an announcement stating that Armenian citizens left without shelter during the created situation have been provided with temporary shelter with the support of their compatriots in the Podolsk city of Moscow Region.

Citizens of Armenia located in Podolsk or the nearby settlements and with problems with residency can contact the Embassy of Armenia by calling at +7 (495) 628 55 56 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

The citizens left without shelter have the opportunity to be accommodated at Molokovo, Noy, Prince Plaza and SK Royal hotels.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos