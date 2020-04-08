Embassy of Armenia in Russia issues announcement

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued an announcement stating that Armenian citizens left without shelter during the created situation have been provided with temporary shelter with the support of their compatriots in the Podolsk city of Moscow Region.
Citizens of Armenia located in Podolsk or the nearby settlements and with problems with residency can contact the Embassy of Armenia by calling at +7 (495) 628 55 56 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
The citizens left without shelter have the opportunity to be accommodated at Molokovo, Noy, Prince Plaza and SK Royal hotels.