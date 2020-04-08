Armenian company general director charged

A charge has been filed against the general director of Multi Group Concern LLC, and the criminal case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia with a motion to approve the indictment and send the case to court, as reported the news service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
“Through preliminary investigation of the criminal case being investigated by the Yerevan city department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, it was established that in 2017 and 2018, construction permits were issued to Multi Group Concern to build a hotel complex in central Yerevan.
During construction, the general director of the company failed to observe the requirements of the legislation, and on April 3, 2018, the Urban Development and Land Oversight Department of Yerevan Municipality drew up a record on administrative offenses, administrative proceedings were instituted at the initiative of Yerevan Municipality, and on May 2, 2018, a decision was rendered to subject the general director of Multi Group Concern LLC to administrative liability. The general director was fined and was notified about termination of construction, but disregarded the notice and continued construction.
Under the criminal case, the general director of Multi Group Concern LLC is charged with failure to stop unauthorized seizure of state-owned or community land plots and failure to eliminate the consequences, as well as failure to stop unauthorized construction of buildings and structures and failure to destroy illegal structures), and a signature to not leave the country was selected as a pre-trial measure.