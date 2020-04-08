Armenian clergyman: Maniac police chief beat my 70-year-old father and my brother who has undergone surgery

The three citizens hospitalized after the beating that took place in the city of Sisian yesterday are the family members of Father Nerses. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Father Nerses said he is certain that his father and brother hadn’t incited or created a situation that would lead police officers to use violence against them.

According to the presses, acting police chief of Sisian Gevorg Azizyan had also participated in the incident. The news department of the Police of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they are conducting an official investigation into the incident.

“When that maniac police chief suddenly attacked my brother and started using swear words, my father interfered, after which the police chief also used swear words against my father and hit him. My nephew videotaped this, and at that moment, his mobile phone was taken from him and the video was deleted, and my nephew was also beaten,” the clergymen said.

Father Nerses said his brother has undergone a difficult lung surgery. The acting police chief was urged not to hit him, but the police chief behaved like a crazy man and said let him die. “The police chief used swear words against my 70-year-old father and strangled him. This is a tragedy. As a citizen of Armenia and a family member of the victim, I’m going to follow to make sure there is a fair investigation. I’m doing my best to make sure this isn’t politicized. My goal and desire is to see the culprits punished,” Father Nerses said.