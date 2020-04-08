EU to provide overall EUR 92,000,000 to support Armenia

The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia has announced that the European Union will provide overall EUR 92,000,000 to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs. The announcement reads as follows:

“Further to our announcement last week on the support of the European Union to Armenia to fight against COVID-19 outbreak, and after further restructuring of the existing programmes with the Armenian Government, we are proud to announce that the EU will provide overall €92 million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs.

The funds will be directed towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak."