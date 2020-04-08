News
Thursday
April 09
People who had contact with person infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh have no symptoms
People who had contact with person infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh have no symptoms
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has reported that there are no isolated citizens at medical institutions of the country at this moment.

In regard to the coronavirus case confirmed yesterday, the ministry informs that the health condition of the person infected with coronavirus is normal, the people in contact with the person don’t have any symptoms and are under the supervision of doctors round-the-clock.

Due to further security considerations, necessary activities are also being carried out in the neighboring settlement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
