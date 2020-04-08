Armenia's My Step Foundation donates $200,000 for purchase of vital medical supplies

Armenia’s My Step Foundation has donated AMD 100,000,000 ($200,000) for the purchase of vital medical supplies as part of the fight against COVID-19.
“The Foundation gives special thanks to Christine Simone, a friend of the Foundation and the Foundation’s largest donor, for her full support of this decision, as well as to all the donors and partners of the Foundation for their combined efforts,” the Foundation’s Facebook post reads.
https://www.facebook.com/MyStep.Foundation.Armenia/posts/698477010889702