News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia's My Step Foundation donates $200,000 for purchase of vital medical supplies
Armenia's My Step Foundation donates $200,000 for purchase of vital medical supplies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s My Step Foundation has donated AMD 100,000,000 ($200,000) for the purchase of vital medical supplies as part of the fight against COVID-19.

“The Foundation gives special thanks to Christine Simone, a friend of the Foundation and the Foundation’s largest donor, for her full support of this decision, as well as to all the donors and partners of the Foundation for their combined efforts,” the Foundation’s Facebook post reads.

https://www.facebook.com/MyStep.Foundation.Armenia/posts/698477010889702

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia health minister on Armenian doctors fighting against spread of COVID-19
However, they will be powerless, if...
 What is written on the boxes of assistance sent from China to Armenia?
Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia...
 758 patients with coronavirus undergoing treatment in Armenia
As on April 8, Armenia has reported...
 People who had contact with person infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh have no symptoms
Due to further security considerations, necessary...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 287 self-isolated citizens, 6 test negative for coronavirus
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Governor...
 Italy PM says country must stick with rigid lockdown
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos