Armenia health minister on Armenian doctors fighting against spread of COVID-19

What is written on the boxes of assistance sent from China to Armenia?

Armenia's My Step Foundation donates $200,000 for purchase of vital medical supplies

758 patients with coronavirus undergoing treatment in Armenia

People who had contact with person infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh have no symptoms

EU to provide overall EUR 92,000,000 to support Armenia

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 287 self-isolated citizens, 6 test negative for coronavirus

Italy PM says country must stick with rigid lockdown

Armenian clergyman: Maniac police chief beat my 70-year-old father and my brother who has undergone surgery

BBC: Boris Johnson 'improving' as intensive care treatment continues

Yerevan Municipality's garbage collection company employee infected with COVID-19

ECDC: COVID-19 still hasn't reached peak in Europe

Armenia PM posts video from a military unit

Armenian company general director charged

Armenia citizens stranded at airport in Moscow, asking Armenian government for help

Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine

Embassy of Armenia in Russia issues announcement

Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation

Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19

China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart

Armenian army's general staff chief holds discussion with Inter-Agency Task Force

Istanbul-Armenian workers returning to Armenia

Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19

9 COVID-19 deaths in Armenia, updates on Artsakh elections, 08.04.20 digest

Armenian army's general staff chief on National Hero of Armenia Yura Poghosyan

Covid-19 Armenia app created by Armenian software-engineers

Adviser to Armenia Commandant on system for locating people during state of emergency

Rouhani urges IMF not to succumb to US pressure

Armenian FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

No customs duties for import of certain food products and medical accessories into EEU countries

Armenia President signs law on making supplement to Law on Advertising

Business consultant on Armenia 1st President's article

Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC + to reduce production by 10 million barrels excluding G20 countries

“Media Advocate” initiative hopes current Armenia authorities will not listen to calls of First President

CSTO to develop joint measures against possible aggravation of COVID-19 situation

Automobile bridge collapses in Toscana

Istanbul-Armenian dies of COVID-19

Emergency ministry: 178 passengers who arrived in Armenia from Russia Tuesday were taken to isolation areas

Sputnik-Belarus: Country reports 1,066 COVID-19 cases

U.S. Embassy: IAEA to provide 2,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Armenia

Office of 3rd President of Armenia: April 2016 parliament inquiry committee provides vague answers

Armenian Tourism Federation president: Tourism most powerful weapon against COVID-19

Minister: Armenia has potential to manufacture ventilators

Day of first court hearing in case of Armenia PM’s daughter vs. NGO director is announced

Armenia Ombudsman preparing letter to Supreme Judicial Council head after ex-president attorneys' appeal

Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry organizing online programming courses

Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses

Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021

Reuters: Eurozone economy may shrink 10% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus

Armenia PM: We need to keep under-performance of programs to minimum

Minister: Armenia making efforts to connect to PayPal and other payment systems

IRNA: Iran COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 thousand

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message

Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity

Political analyst: Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson

Online shopping in Armenia almost triples

PM: About 293,000 Armenia citizens are given loan break

Date of first court hearing in Armenia television company owner’s case is announced

Newsgeorgia: Georgia has 208 coronavirus cases

Attorney: Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan must be released immediately

Armenia PM sacks adviser

Yerevan Municipality: 65 of 125 monitored persons sent to infectious disease hospital tested positive for coronavirus

Euractiv: Eurogroup do not progress on economic response to pandemic

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s lawyer: If PM Pashinyan again takes back his words, lawsuit may be withdrawn

Ex-president’s attorney: Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards judicial system yield results

Jack Dorsey donates $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus - Twitter

Russia confirms over 8,600 COVID-19 cases

Armenia MOD: COVID-19 mobile lab brought from Russia to take first samples today (PHOTOS)

CNN: Record number of COVID-19 patients die per day in US

Armenia PM: Man, 93, who died of coronavirus was suffering from cancer

US Senators to discuss oil market with Saudi authorities Saturday

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 881 in Armenia, another patient dies

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Woman infected with coronavirus in stable condition

Russia to extradite Armenia former MP

Truck has accident in Armenia, driver, 25, dies on the spot

World oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee members of Armenia parliament are surprised

Newspaper: Armenia authorities do not only oversee political opponents

Newspaper: New details emerge from processes on Armenia Civil Aviation Committee

Newspaper: Armenia authorities seeking ways out of "deadlock" on Constitutional Court

Armenia citizens returning from Russia undergo fever check, external examination

Nat Geo: Coronavirus pandemic reduces Earth vibration

Levon Ter-Petrosyan publishes article devoted to coronavirus and situation in Armenia

Georgian journalist offends Armenians

RIA Novosti: Abkhazia reports first COVID-19 case

Armenian minister on North-South Road Corridor, says contract with Spanish company rescinded

State Revenue Committee: Armenia registered 87,000 new jobs based on December 2019 statistics

Explosion takes place in premises of military factory in Turkey

Yerevan school employee rolls down stairs and dies, report being prepared

Armenia PM signs decision to set up grants commission in IT sector

Armenia PM posts video showing Gyumri's folk instruments orchestra performing from balcony

Artsakh State Minister presents government's upcoming support measures

Artsakh Minister of State on rise and fall of prices of products

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission distributes parliamentary mandates

Second round of Artsakh presidential elections set for April 14

Armenia MFA: 400 citizens transported from Russia, 200 accommodated in hotels, 20 stayed at airport

Armenia Police to conduct official investigation of incident in Sisian