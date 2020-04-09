Embassy in Russia: Armenians left at Moscow airport are listed

MOSCOW. – Armenian citizens at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, with whom Artak Ghazaryan, a representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, met earlier, have compiled a list of citizens waiting for a flight back to Armenia. The Armenian embassy in Russia informs about this on Facebook.
In case of organizing another flight, the embassy will present that list to the relevant airline.
The embassy guarantees that these citizens will be given airline tickets as priority if a flight permit is obtained.