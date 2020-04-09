Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies

Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure

Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide via live broadcast

PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension

Rockets hit NATO airbase in Afghanistan

Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures

Man, 80, dies in Armenia from coronavirus

Panamanians required to stay at home on April 11 and 12

Ministry of Health: Coronavirus patient in Karabakh is in stable condition

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Man, 54, found dead in Dilijan house

Armenia has 921 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Armenian Genocide April 24 commemorations in Los Angeles suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Newspaper: Armenia authorities continue their "war" against Constitutional Court

Newspaper: Heavy blow is dealt to Armenia civil aviation

World oil prices increasing

Newspaper: Armenia parliament committee on inquiry into April 2016 war holds meeting

Newspaper: Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader declares "ceasefire"

Embassy in Russia: Armenians left at Moscow airport are listed

Yerevan State Medical University rector: Child, 4, infected with coronavirus underwent face surgery

Armenia health minister on Armenian doctors fighting against spread of COVID-19

What is written on the boxes of assistance sent from China to Armenia?

Armenia's My Step Foundation donates $200,000 for purchase of vital medical supplies

758 patients with coronavirus undergoing treatment in Armenia

People who had contact with person infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh have no symptoms

EU to provide overall EUR 92,000,000 to support Armenia

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 287 self-isolated citizens, 6 test negative for coronavirus

Italy PM says country must stick with rigid lockdown

Armenian clergyman: Maniac police chief beat my 70-year-old father and my brother who has undergone surgery

BBC: Boris Johnson 'improving' as intensive care treatment continues

Yerevan Municipality's garbage collection company employee infected with COVID-19

ECDC: COVID-19 still hasn't reached peak in Europe

Armenia PM posts video from a military unit

Armenian company general director charged

Armenia citizens stranded at airport in Moscow, asking Armenian government for help

Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine

Embassy of Armenia in Russia issues announcement

Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation

Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19

China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart

Armenian army's general staff chief holds discussion with Inter-Agency Task Force

Istanbul-Armenian workers returning to Armenia

Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19

9 COVID-19 deaths in Armenia, updates on Artsakh elections, 08.04.20 digest

Armenian army's general staff chief on National Hero of Armenia Yura Poghosyan

Covid-19 Armenia app created by Armenian software-engineers

Adviser to Armenia Commandant on system for locating people during state of emergency

Rouhani urges IMF not to succumb to US pressure

Armenian FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

No customs duties for import of certain food products and medical accessories into EEU countries

Armenia President signs law on making supplement to Law on Advertising

Business consultant on Armenia 1st President's article

Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC + to reduce production by 10 million barrels excluding G20 countries

“Media Advocate” initiative hopes current Armenia authorities will not listen to calls of First President

CSTO to develop joint measures against possible aggravation of COVID-19 situation

Automobile bridge collapses in Toscana

Istanbul-Armenian dies of COVID-19

Emergency ministry: 178 passengers who arrived in Armenia from Russia Tuesday were taken to isolation areas

Sputnik-Belarus: Country reports 1,066 COVID-19 cases

U.S. Embassy: IAEA to provide 2,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Armenia

Office of 3rd President of Armenia: April 2016 parliament inquiry committee provides vague answers

Armenian Tourism Federation president: Tourism most powerful weapon against COVID-19

Minister: Armenia has potential to manufacture ventilators

Day of first court hearing in case of Armenia PM’s daughter vs. NGO director is announced

Armenia Ombudsman preparing letter to Supreme Judicial Council head after ex-president attorneys' appeal

Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry organizing online programming courses

Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses

Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021

Reuters: Eurozone economy may shrink 10% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus

Armenia PM: We need to keep under-performance of programs to minimum

Minister: Armenia making efforts to connect to PayPal and other payment systems

IRNA: Iran COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 thousand

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message

Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity

Political analyst: Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson

Online shopping in Armenia almost triples

PM: About 293,000 Armenia citizens are given loan break