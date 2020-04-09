Newspaper: Armenia parliament committee on inquiry into April 2016 war holds meeting

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. Yesterday's sitting of the NA [National Assembly] committee on inquiry into the April [2016] war, where the issue of [third President and former ruling RPA leader] Serzh Sargsyan's participation in the April 16 sitting was discussed, did not last very long.

The chairman of the committee, Andranik Kocharyan, read the letter from the office of the RA third president, and then their reply to the letter, asking, "Do you agree to answer like this?" They said, "It's normal, but you the art can be put aside."

(…) the committee member suggested giving a shorter, specific answer, writing that they agree to take a coronavirus test before the session and provide the recording of the session to the third president.

By the way, the committee members were also told to “Think about what questions you will ask Serzh Sargsyan, present—let’s see.”

And some members of the committee are considering whether or not to attend the session.

Meanwhile, after receiving the reply, the RPA has decided that the references made to various procedures and pseudo legal grounds are preparing the ground for the rejection of the providing of the recording in the future. They demand to clearly say yes or no.