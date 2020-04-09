News
Newspaper: Heavy blow is dealt to Armenia civil aviation
Newspaper: Heavy blow is dealt to Armenia civil aviation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes. On April 3, it became clear that the European Commission had prepared a report whereby it showed the Armenian aviation a red card, so to speak.

And, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, all this has a long history. First time, it turns out, that a yellow card was shown on December 9, 2019, when the European Commission had warned that Armenian aviation could be banned in the territory Europe and they would come [to Armenia] to study. And so, they visited Armenia in February, studied, did not renounce their initial assessments, and showed a red card already on March 6.

In other words, this decision was not a surprise at all, and sanctions may be applied at the sitting of the relevant division of the European Commission scheduled for May, and Armenia may appear on the list of countries under ban.
This text available in   Հայերեն
