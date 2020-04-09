News
Panamanians required to stay at home on April 11 and 12
Panamanians required to stay at home on April 11 and 12
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Panamanians will have to stay at home on April 11 and 12 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The corresponding decision of the authorities was tweeted by President Laurentino Cortiso.

According to the latest official data, 2,528 COVID-19 have been confirmed in Panama, TASS reported.

Since March 23, the government of Panama has decided to suspend foreign flights for 30 days. Since April 1, the country has been fully quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, women were allowed to leave their homes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and men - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Citizens have been required not to leave their homes on Sundays.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
