News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures
Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – The nine anti-crisis measures are starting to work one by one; at the moment, 3 billion 670 million drams have already been distributed. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.

"I want to say that this number is less than 10% of what we planned; it will be completed in progress,” he added, in particular. "The government has already published the e-window whereby the citizens can check whether or not they are beneficiaries of these social programs. (…). Of course, the [data]base will be completed by the beginning of next week, at the latest, and all support packages will be available to all beneficiaries. ”

The PM also noted that Armenia’s banks have given a loan break in the amount of 9.3 billion drams to about 290 thousand individuals, as well as to 5,300 legal entities in the amount of 15.4 billion drams.

"There are all grounds to say that this process will continue," Pashinyan added. "These decisions were made without any administrative influence from the government. (…) and the fact that the banking system has responded to our urgings means that this sensitive system has confidence in the anti-crisis policy being conducted by the government.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies
That's why the number has become 40, the PM explained…
 TASS: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 10 thousand
A total of 698 people have already been recovered in Russia…
 Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure
Accordingly, micro-entrepreneurs will also receive financial support…
 Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide via live broadcast
“By doing so, we will ensure that our community remains safe and compliant to the advice provided by Public Health Canada…
 PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension
Even the bank deposits are growing…
 Man, 80, dies in Armenia from coronavirus
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos