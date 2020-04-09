Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures

YEREVAN. – The nine anti-crisis measures are starting to work one by one; at the moment, 3 billion 670 million drams have already been distributed. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.

"I want to say that this number is less than 10% of what we planned; it will be completed in progress,” he added, in particular. "The government has already published the e-window whereby the citizens can check whether or not they are beneficiaries of these social programs. (…). Of course, the [data]base will be completed by the beginning of next week, at the latest, and all support packages will be available to all beneficiaries. ”

The PM also noted that Armenia’s banks have given a loan break in the amount of 9.3 billion drams to about 290 thousand individuals, as well as to 5,300 legal entities in the amount of 15.4 billion drams.

"There are all grounds to say that this process will continue," Pashinyan added. "These decisions were made without any administrative influence from the government. (…) and the fact that the banking system has responded to our urgings means that this sensitive system has confidence in the anti-crisis policy being conducted by the government.”