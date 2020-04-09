Armenia premier: We expect certain increase in number of coronavirus recoveries in near future

YEREVAN. – We expect a certain increase in the number of persons [in Armenia] who are recovered [from the coronavirus] in the near future, as well as a certain increase in the number of citizens who have come out of the isolation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.

"Tomorrow we will discuss at the Commandant’s Office what we will do next, as to what regulations will be in force as of Monday," he said. "But at the moment, our biggest challenge is that we already have to create a possibility for [taking] a thousand [coronavirus] tests per day [in the country] as of tomorrow.

In the first stage, the number of tests may not reach a thousand because we came to the conclusion that there should be an indication [to that effect] (…)

From tomorrow, we will mandatorily test the people (…) with an indication, and as a result we will form a more complete picture of the current situation. According to the data in recent days, we already master the situation, in general, and it is just about clear what is happening."