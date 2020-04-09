Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide via live broadcast

Due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the Armenian-Canadian community will mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide via a live broadcast, organized by the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) and the Armenian Youth Federation of Canada (AYF), ANCC website reported.

The broadcast will be streamed on ANCC’s and AYF’s social media channels.

“By doing so, we will ensure that our community remains safe and compliant to the advice provided by Public Health Canada, but at the same time have an opportunity to remember the 1.5 million innocent victims who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire” said Hrag Tarakdjian and Shahen Mirakian, co-presidents ANCC.