News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Bloomberg: The global economy faces $ 5 trillion hit amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bloomberg: The global economy faces $ 5 trillion hit amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The global economy faces $ 5 trillion hit over the next two years amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported

According to the source, “the world plunges into its deepest peacetime recession since the 1930s, after the virus forced governments to demand that businesses close and people stay home.”

“Although the downturn is predicted to be short-lived, it’ll take time for economies to make up the lost ground,” the agency noted.

The publication provides the opinion of the Citigroup chief economist Catherine Mann. 

“Trajectory matters a whole lot,” said Catherine Mann, chief economist of Citigroup Inc., which expects a global hit of around $5 trillion. “If your trajectory is positive, that is supportive of business confidence and supportive of individuals feeling they can go get a job. That’s a critical ingredient going into the second half of the year and 2021.”

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase experts estimate this indicator at $ 5.5 trillion. By the way, specialists of the American bank Morgan Stanley believe that GDP indicators will return to the pre-crisis level only in the third quarter of 2021 amid the developed countries
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
These funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos