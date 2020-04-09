News
Thursday
April 09
News
Armenia official: We are thinking about increasing national debt
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – I do not rule out and do not see any problem with increasing the national debt. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated this Thursday during a press conference at the Government Press Center.

As the deputy PM, however, it is too early to announce the amount and time of the new debt.

"Based on the situation we have today, I think it is too early to give assessments in numbers," Grigoryan stressed. "Things are developing in such a way even in the world that it will take some time to be able to publicize our courses of action more accurately. Of course, we are thinking, of course there are scenarios [for increasing Armenia’s national debt], but at the moment I would not like to voice more specific information about its time and amount."

To note, former deputy PM Vache Gabrielyan had recently noted that increasing the national debt is also one of the necessary steps to overcome the current crisis.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
