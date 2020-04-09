News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
US Senators asked to avoid Zoom for online meetings
US Senators asked to avoid Zoom for online meetings
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The US Senate has told its members to not use Zoom’s video conferencing app amid the data security concerns, Reuters reported referring to Financial Times.

As three sources told FT, the parliamentary bailiff made a corresponding warning, whose duties include resolving disciplinary issues. The Senate invited its members to find an alternative to this program, but there was no official ban on its use.

The Financial Times notes that Google previously banned its employees from downloading the Zoom app for business use.

The Washington Post has earlier reported that thousands of personal Zoom videos have been left viewable on the open Web.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
These funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos