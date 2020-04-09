US Senators asked to avoid Zoom for online meetings

The US Senate has told its members to not use Zoom’s video conferencing app amid the data security concerns, Reuters reported referring to Financial Times.

As three sources told FT, the parliamentary bailiff made a corresponding warning, whose duties include resolving disciplinary issues. The Senate invited its members to find an alternative to this program, but there was no official ban on its use.

The Financial Times notes that Google previously banned its employees from downloading the Zoom app for business use.

The Washington Post has earlier reported that thousands of personal Zoom videos have been left viewable on the open Web.