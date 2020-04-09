Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market

The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia continues to monitor the prices of goods in the market on a daily basis and presents the dynamics of the recorded prices.

The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue to go down, the price of flour has been going down a little after the inflation recorded in mid-March, yet the prices of bread remain the same.

The prices of beef and lamb meat and fish remain the same, while the price of pork has gone down by nearly AMD 700 (almost $2 dollars).