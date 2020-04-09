US State Department reveals some gifts from Donald Trump to world leaders

The State Department report has revealed some gifts from Donald Trump to the world leaders, AP noted.
According to the source, “among the gifts from the president that carried the most monetary value: a custom pewter tea set for Chinese President Xi Jinping, valued at $2,629; a limited edition book set of “The Expedition of Lewis and Clark,” valued at $2,500, given to then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.”
“The Eastwood-signed boxing glove went to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and was valued at $1,789,” the source noted.
A silver brooch in a wooden box became a joint gift from Trump and his wife Melania to UK Queen Elizabeth II, valued at $3,750