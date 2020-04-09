Deputy PM: It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy Russia energy resources in rubles

YEREVAN. – It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy the Russian energy resources in Russian rubles. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated about this during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the talks on this issue are always held, and such theses are also registered in the EEU strategic documents. "It is more beneficial for the importer to buy [natural] gas in local currency, or in the currency from which the energy resource is imported, as the fluctuations in that country's currency will not reflect on the price change," Grigoryan explained. " In addition, it is important also from the point of view of increasing the volume of trade within the framework of production and the EEU. It is necessary to bring the pricing policy to a single standard and to conduct negotiations to pay for the [natural] gas in [Armenian] drams, or at least in rubles; this also applies to other energy resources that are imported from Russia."