News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Deputy PM: It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy Russia energy resources in rubles
Deputy PM: It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy Russia energy resources in rubles
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy the Russian energy resources in Russian rubles. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated about this during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the talks on this issue are always held, and such theses are also registered in the EEU strategic documents. "It is more beneficial for the importer to buy [natural] gas in local currency, or in the currency from which the energy resource is imported, as the fluctuations in that country's currency will not reflect on the price change," Grigoryan explained. " In addition, it is important also from the point of view of increasing the volume of trade within the framework of production and the EEU. It is necessary to bring the pricing policy to a single standard and to conduct negotiations to pay for the [natural] gas in [Armenian] drams, or at least in rubles; this also applies to other energy resources that are imported from Russia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price
The fact that Armenia and Belarus share the...
 Armenian Deputy PM: Response to letter sent to Gazprom management committee chair not received yet
“The situation will become clearer when discussions on the application will be public…
 Armenia MOD: COVID-19 mobile lab brought from Russia to take first samples today (PHOTOS)
And the results will come within five hours…
 Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups
The checkups for the target groups will really...
 RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19
The measures taken to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection have been discussed…
 Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Human Rights Commissioner discuss cooperation during COVID-19
Tatoyan also emphasized the cooperation with the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos