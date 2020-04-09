News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Army commander chairs military council session, gives assignments
Artsakh Defense Army commander chairs military council session, gives assignments
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Commander of the Defense Army of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Major General Jalal Harutyunyan today chaired the remote session of the military council with the army’s command, heads of the divisions and services of the Staff, the commanders of military formations and units and their deputies, military registration officers and representatives of military and law-enforcement bodies.

Issues related to the operation, technical maintenance, repair and record-registration of arms and military equipment, as well as improvement of the field in the past year were discussed during the remote session.

At the end of the session, the army commander summed up the results and gave the participants of the remote session their assignments.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Karabakh President instructs to strengthen border control at checkpoints
Toward the prevention of the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh…
 Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
When she came to the village from Armenia, she was running a fever; she decided to get tested, she was isolated; today a positive result came…
 First coronavirus case reported in Karabakh
It was confirmed in one of the two isolated persons…
 Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints
Artsakh Police once again call for minimizing the movement of people between Karabakh and Armenia in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus…
 Karabakh President to women: May only happiness and welfare prevail in your families!
Sahakyan on Tuesday issued a congratulatory address in connection with Motherhood and Beauty Day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos