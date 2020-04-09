Artsakh Defense Army commander chairs military council session, gives assignments

Commander of the Defense Army of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Major General Jalal Harutyunyan today chaired the remote session of the military council with the army’s command, heads of the divisions and services of the Staff, the commanders of military formations and units and their deputies, military registration officers and representatives of military and law-enforcement bodies.

Issues related to the operation, technical maintenance, repair and record-registration of arms and military equipment, as well as improvement of the field in the past year were discussed during the remote session.

At the end of the session, the army commander summed up the results and gave the participants of the remote session their assignments.