Armenia Supreme Judicial Council on return of judge examining Robert Kocharyan's case
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction is aware that the term of the sheet for temporary incapacity granted to Judge Anna Danibekyan expires on April 16, and if the doctor does not extend the term, the judge will be at work on April 17, as reported the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan had addressed the Human Rights Defender and Supreme Judicial Council and presented the situation regarding examination of the motion for release of Robert Kocharyan through the personal pledge that has been filed with Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction.
