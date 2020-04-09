Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will provide about €92 million in financial assistance to Armenia. Arman Yeghoyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on European Integration and member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, stated this Thursday at the sitting of the aforesaid committee.
According to him, these funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country. "[But] this is not the final amount, there is a trend to increase, the discussions continue," Yeghoyan added. "The funds will be provided to procure medical equipment and instruments, as well as to train specialists, compensate for the losses."