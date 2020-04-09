News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will provide about €92 million in financial assistance to Armenia. Arman Yeghoyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on European Integration and member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, stated this Thursday at the sitting of the aforesaid committee.

According to him, these funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country. "[But] this is not the final amount, there is a trend to increase, the discussions continue," Yeghoyan added. "The funds will be provided to procure medical equipment and instruments, as well as to train specialists, compensate for the losses."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
 Armenia MFA: About 70 Armenia citizens to be transported from Turkey and to be under 14-day quarantine
As for the press release issued by the Armenian Patriarchate of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos