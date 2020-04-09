Dollar still losing value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.10/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 3.48 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 536.59 (down by AMD 2.84), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 612.97 (up by AMD 0.74), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.66 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 238.83, AMD 26,123.45 and AMD 11,747.47, respectively.