Armenia 2nd President files statement of claim against Penitentiary Service
Armenia 2nd President files statement of claim against Penitentiary Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has filed a statement of claim against the Republic of Armenia, namely the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the plaintiff demands preventing the actions violating Kocharyan’s rights, particularly inhumane treatment and torture against Robert Kocharyan.

Orbelyan added that he has filed two claims to the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction and the Administrative Court and that the treatment and actions are linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Robert Kocharyan is over 60, has health problems, there is a mortality rate in the world, and Kocharyan is in the risk group. There are cases of infection at penitentiary institutions, and Kocharyan is still at a penitentiary institution,” he said, adding that the ground for the claims were the statements by the UN and Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioners and the World Health Organization stating that countries need to take steps to apply alternative pre-trial measures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
