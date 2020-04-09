MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda

YEREVAN. – Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, referred to Wednesday’s press release from the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople in which it is noted that Turkey offers to assist Armenia in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
"We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey," she said. "As a third party, we would refrain from commenting on unofficial information. In any case, there is no such matter on the agenda."