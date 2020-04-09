Armenia citizen in extremely bad situation, asking for help to take care of her family

Mary Sargsyan, resident of the Aragatsotn village of Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, says she is in an extremely bad situation and is asking for help to buy food and drugs until she finds a job to take care of her children.
Mary says her husband has gone to Russia and hasn’t been helping the family for the past two years. She and her children receive benefits as a socially disadvantaged family and she had a job before the coronavirus situation, but now she doesn’t know what to do to take care of her children.
According to her, she and her 12-year-old son have health problems, yet don’t have the money for medicine.
Mary added that about two weeks ago, the principal of the local school called her and said somebody had sent help for the socially disadvantaged family. She said even though she is grateful for the food and vegetable oil that she received, it’s not enough for her to take care of her family.
Mary says if there are people who would like to help her and her family, they can call her at 098 32 85 84.