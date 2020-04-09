News
Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price
Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The fact that Armenia and Belarus share the same approach to the price of natural gas is further strengthening their positions in their talks with Russia. This is what expert of the National Energy Security Fund of the Russian Federation Igor Yushkov said during a discussion on the talks between Russia and Armenia over the price of natural gas.

“Today, Gazprom is the most interested in supplies in the domestic market. Prices of natural gas will be very low in the European market throughout 2020, and for this reason, it is logical that Armenia and Belarus are offering to lower the price of natural gas since the previously set price, which was considered low, is currently higher than the prices in the European market. Putin has to affirm lowering of the price of Russian natural gas,” the expert said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
