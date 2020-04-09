Vache Sharafyan's works performed at concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian-American relations

The concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-American diplomatic relations featured performances of the works of composer Vache Sharafyan.
On March 4, 2020, an unprecedented multimedia-concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-American relations was held as part of "An Armenian Odyssey: The Color of Pomegranates" Festival at the Washington National Cathedral and was organized by the Embassy of Armenia to the United States of America, in cooperation with PostClassical Ensemble.
The music composed for this concert is by famous composer Vache Sharafyan. The concert featured performances of Sharafyan’s “Armenian Odyssey” suite for the orchestra and the Zulal vocal trio composed by the order of PostClassical Ensemble, as well as Sharafyan’s Concerto No 2 for the Cello performed by famous cellist Narek Hakhnazarian.
The music was accompanied by Syrian-Armenian artist, New York-based painter Kevork Mourad with a multimedia illustration dedicated to Sayat-Nova. The event began with a performance of Dle Yaman by proclaimed dudukist Jivan Gasparyan and Jivan Gasparyan Junior.