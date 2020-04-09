Artsakh has 3 COVID-19 cases, coronavirus death toll in Armenia reaches 10, 09.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 09.04.2020:

· The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia has reached 921.

According to Armenian health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan, 28 new cases have been confirmed as of April 8.

“We also have a new death case as of April 9. An 80-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, severe pneumonia—complicated by the respiratory distress syndrome of the lungs. The man had concomitant chronic illnesses, including arterial hypertension, cachexia, senile sclerosis,” she noted.

In the meantime, according to the Artsakh health ministry, the health condition of the Karabakh resident infected with the coronavirus is stable. According to the ministry, samples were taken from three other persons and were sent for tests. [UPDATE] Two out of three citizens that have been tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results.

· Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Armenian authorities keep organizing the returns of Armenians.

According to the Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia, Armenian colleagues have asked them to transport 35 Armenian students from the US on board the flight for 79 Georgian students.

In the meantime, Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan noted that nearly 100 Armenian citizens in Turkey have contacted the MFA. According to her, the MFA is providing funding to transport 70 Armenian citizens through Georgia, and they will be under mandatory 14-day quarantine in Armenia.

We reported yesterday that about 100 Armenians of Istanbul are returning to Armenia by four buses. According to one of the returnees, the Armenian government has solved her and the other Armenians’ financial issues.

· Armenian National Security Service officers were at a Yerevan police precinct. The officers did not let out the head of the department, his deputy, or senior detective of the criminal investigation department from the building.

According to Armenian police spokesperson Ashot Aharonyan, NSS officers and the Armenian police have carried out a joint investigation at the Davitashen district precinct of the Yerevan police.

· Armenian parliament inquiry committee for examining the circumstances of April 2016 war has met the condition posited by third President Serzh Sargsyan. Earlier, Serzh Sargsyan said he was ready to take part in the hearing, but provided that the hearing be recorded.

According to the committee, video recording of the hearing’s section with Sargsyan’s participation will be provided to him without any preconditions.

· Sarkis Tatigian, who began his Navy career at the age of 19 during WWII, passed away earlier this week in the US aged 96, taskandpurpose.com reported.

“His 78-year career sets the record for the longest serving civil servant in Defense Department history, according to Naval Sea Systems Command,” the source noted.

· After careful consideration of the Coronavirus pandemic, the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles (UACLA), the Unified Young Armenians (UYA), and the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC) have decided to suspend all of their April 24 commemoration related activities.

· Armenian PM ex-advisor Hakob Chagharyan has been summoned to NSS, his spouse told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

Earlier, Hakob Chagharyan told about the destructive policy of the country's authorities over civil aviation. In an interview with Lragir.am, commenting on the decision of the international authority to ban the Civil Aviation Committee from issuing flight licenses,Chagharyan noted that the aviation authorities of Armenia have issues.